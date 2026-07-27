How much tax relief to receive on Tk 100,000 if return filed by September?

Taxpayers who submit their income tax returns by September this year will receive a special tax rebate. If your income tax liability is Tk 100,000, you will only need to pay Tk 95,000. The National Board of Revenue (NBR) will grant a tax rebate of 5 per cent of the payable tax, equivalent to Tk 5,000 in this case.

Similarly, if your tax liability is Tk 50,000, the NBR will waive Tk 2,500 as an incentive. Regardless of the amount of tax payable, taxpayers who submit their returns before the end of September will receive a 5 per cent rebate on the payable tax.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has introduced this new system from this fiscal year. Under the revised rules, taxpayers who submit their returns earlier will receive greater tax benefits, while those who delay submission will face financial penalties.