How to start filing income tax return online

The income tax return filing season has begun. As in the previous year, all taxpayers must submit their returns online this year.

Except for a few specific exemptions, taxpayers can no longer file returns by visiting tax offices. As a result, the online filing system has become the only available option.

Bangladesh currently has more than 12.5 million (1.25 crore) Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) holders. During the previous filing season, more than 4.5 million (45 lakh) TIN holders submitted their tax returns online.