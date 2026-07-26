How to start filing income tax return online
The income tax return filing season has begun. As in the previous year, all taxpayers must submit their returns online this year.
Except for a few specific exemptions, taxpayers can no longer file returns by visiting tax offices. As a result, the online filing system has become the only available option.
Bangladesh currently has more than 12.5 million (1.25 crore) Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) holders. During the previous filing season, more than 4.5 million (45 lakh) TIN holders submitted their tax returns online.
How to get started
You must file your income tax return online this year. Before you can do so, you need to register with the National Board of Revenue (NBR) e-Return System. To complete the registration, you will need:
Your National Identity Card (NID).
An active mobile phone number linked to your National Identity Card (NID).
A valid Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN).
First, visit www.etaxnbr.gov.bd. Then click the 'I am not registered yet' button. Enter your TIN and mobile phone number in the required fields. You will receive a One-Time Password (OTP) on your mobile phone. Use the OTP to verify your identity and create your account password.
How to log in
Once you complete your registration, you will have access to the NBR's online tax return system and can log in whenever required.
On the day you intend to file your return, log in to the system and complete the required sections step by step by providing details of your annual income, investments, expenditure, assets, liabilities and other relevant information before submitting your return.
To log in, you will need your TIN and password. If you forget your password, you can create a new one by selecting the 'Forgot password' option.
How to pay your tax
Through the e-Return system, taxpayers can pay their income tax from home using bank transfer, debit card, credit card, bKash, Rocket, Nagad or any other mobile financial service.
After providing accurate information and preparing the tax return correctly, taxpayers can submit their returns online and immediately download the acknowledgement receipt and Income Tax Certificate.
Tax incentive
From the 2026–2027 tax year, individual taxpayers who submit their income tax returns between July and September will receive an incentive equal to 5 per cent of the tax payable, subject to a maximum of Tk 25,000.
This incentive will not apply to returns submitted after September. Taxpayers who file their returns after December will be required to pay additional tax.