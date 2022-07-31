Corruption major obstacle to investing in Bangladesh

The US State Department report went on to say that land disputes were also major barriers to investment. US investors and Bangladesh nationals too complained of fraud practices in land acquisition. Also, the main weakness in the country's economy was its weak finance sector. The business climate was further hampered by the steady losses faced by the state-run organisations and the contradictory decisions of the bureaucrats.

The report went on to say while power generation had increased significantly over the last decade in Bangladesh, there was need to improve the transmission and distribution systems for uninterrupted electricity supply.

Bureaucratic delays were also an obstruction to investment in Bangladesh. Duality in administrative work, lack of transparency in the legal and administrative system, discouraged investors from taking up projects in the country. There are also allegations of frequent threats from politically-backed quarters to extort money from businesspersons.