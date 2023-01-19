Waste fabric export: Turning trash into treasure

The traders sought subsidy for the fiscal year 2022-23, but the commerce ministry would recommend it for the next fiscal.

The commerce ministry officials said it is not solely under the commerce or the finance ministry to subsidise a new product and to increase or decrease the ongoing subsidies. The national revenue board (NBR) and the Bangladesh Bank also play a crucial role in the process and a decision is made through a consensus of all stakeholders.

The commerce ministry is only allowed to recommend and it will do so, the officials added.

According to a central bank gazette, the government currently provides cash subsidies at various rates ranging from 2 to 20 per cent to exporters of 37 sectors.

Mohammad Hatem, a knitwear business tycoon who attended the meeting, told Prothom Alo that the current regulations for export subsidy are not correct. It requires going through a rigorous passage of efforts to avail of the subsidy. Sometimes businesses have to deal with corruption.

He believes that the government should make the process of subsidies easier, in addition to subsidising some new products.