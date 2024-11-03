Tourism trade hit by dip in overseas travel

Foreign trips dropped as India, one of the popular tourist destinations for Bangladeshis, has restricted visas, and several other countries are maintaining stricter visa policies too after the political change in Bangladesh, resulting in a fall in aviation and tour businesses.

According to the tour operators, India stopped issuing visas to Bangladesh except for emergency medical visas after the change in the government, while the United Arab Emirates is not also issuing tourist visas. Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines issue visas in a delayed process. Besides, businesspeople and travellers also cut foreign trips because of the changed situation. As a result, foreign trips by local tourists dropped by 75-80 per cent, as well as tourism-related businesses were also curtailed.

Regarding this, Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB) president Mohammad Rafuzzaman said foreign trips by Bangladeshis dropped because of visa complications Local tourism usually flourishes when foreign trips become limited, but it is happening less due to restrictions on several local tourist destinations.