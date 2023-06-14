Bangladesh gets USD 400m from AIIB as budget support

Economic Relations Division (ERD) Secretary Sharifa Khan and AIIB vice president, investment operations, (region 1), Urjit R Patel signed the agreement on Wednesday on behalf of their respective sides.

The Finance Division along with the Financial Institutions Division, National Board of Revenue (NBR), Bangladesh Bank, Programming Division and the Central Procurement Technical Unit (CPTU) has formulated the Sustainable Economic Recovery Programme.

It focuses on the policy reform to mitigate the adverse economic effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and geo political crisis. The programe scope includes strengthening public financial management systems and improving access to finance for underserved market segments. AIIB, like other development partners, came forward with a USD 400 million budget support loan for this mentioned programme.