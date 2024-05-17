Consumers struggle with inflation in Dhaka kitchen markets

The consumers in Dhaka are feeling the heat of inflation as price hike continues amid higher interest rates.

Prices of almost all consumer items including fish, eggs, vegetables, and other daily essentials saw their prices highest in a decade. Vegetables, meat, chicken, and fish prices have remained stable, but at higher rates, said several consumers of different professions.

Talking with UNB they said that higher prices of almost all vegetables, fish, chickens, meat, and other essential commodities are unlikely to decrease for now.

Abul Hossain, a mid-level official of an autonomous organisation told UNB that the taka has slid from 84 to 117 against the US dollar, which severely affected the consumer market.

Not only devalued taka, but also prices of utilities, and fuel have increased, interest rate soared. This entire rate hike impacted the consumer market, he said.

Many other echoed Abul Hossain.

Egg price is on higher trend over last 10 days and selling this popular protein item at Tk 160 per dozen on Friday in the capital. It saw an increase of price by Tk 25 in last two week.