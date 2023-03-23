Market prices high this Ramadan

Sugar was sold at Tk 78 to Tk 80 a kg on the first day of last Ramadan, but now the price has increased by Tk 37 to Tk 40 a kg to Tk 115 to Tk 120 a kg before Ramadan.

People consume more sugar during Ramadan than any time of the year as it is used in juice and other dishes. There is a demand of 150,000 tonnes of sugar in the country every month, according to Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission, with demand rising to 300,000 tonnes in Ramadan. Since price of sugar has increased, people will have to bear the additional cost.

Not only for sugar, people will have to spend more on wheat flour (atta), refined wheat flour (maida), dried chillies, turmeric, fish, meat and eggs this Ramadan. People will need to higher budget to buy these. The price of several commodities has increased over the past week ahead of Ramadan. Though the prices of many goods did not rise, these were high from beforehand.

Ramadan will begin in Bangladesh on Friday and people have already started shopping. Traders, however, said sales are not that high because the low-income people are struggling. Speaking to Prothom Alo, Md Rubel, a salesman of grocery shop Gazi Store at capital’s Malibagh, said there sales are not that high this Ramadan; perhaps, people have less money now.

On 19 March, a report placed at a meeting of the task force to review the state of commodity prices and the market, said the prices of all essentials will be 15-20 per cent lower in this Ramadan than the prices last Ramadan considering the price hike.