India initiates probe to impose duty on Bangladesh’s jute products

India’s Department of Commerce under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has initiated an investigation to impose a countervailing duty on imports of jute goods from Bangladesh – a similar investigation that the contrary is also being conducted against Nepal.

The department announced the investigation on 29 September following a joint petition from the Indian Jute Mills Association (IJMA) and the AP Mesta Twine Mills Association (AJMA), seeking the imposition of countervailing duties on jute products imported from Bangladesh and Nepal. The Indian side has officially informed Bangladesh’s Ministry of Commerce about the matter.

Although the countervailing duty investigation has just started, the Indian government had already imposed an anti-dumping duty on the same jute products from Bangladesh in 2018. Initially, the duty was imposed for five years, but in 2023, it was extended for another five years.