Biman operates international flights with 23pc seats vacant

A total of 341,482 seats were vacant in the flights that the Biman Bangladesh Airlines operated to various international destinations throughout the last six months. That is 23 per cent of the total seats in the flights.

The national flag carrier disclosed the state of its ticket sale in a report submitted to the parliamentary standing committee on civil aviation and tourism ministry. Experts described the situation as concerning.

The parliamentary committee asked the civil aviation and tourism ministry about the reasons behind the low sale of international tickets of the national flag carrier and also sought data of ticket sales for the last six months. The Biman authorities responded to the query and submitted its report to the committee in a meeting at the parliament on Tuesday.

According to the report, a total of 1477,456 seats were available in all international flights operated by Biman between June and November. But the Biman aircrafts carried passengers in 1135,974 seats and the remaining 341,482 seats remained unoccupied, which is 23 per cent of the total seats.