No MPs or ministers on private bank boards: Govt plans sweeping reforms
The government is set to restrict ministers, members of parliament (MPs) and local government representatives from serving on the boards of private banks.
Other proposed changes include reducing the dominance of members of the same family on bank boards, increasing the number of independent directors and cutting the maximum consecutive tenure of directors from 12 years to six. The changes are being introduced to restore good governance in the banking sector and protect depositors’ interests.
The Financial Institutions Division of the Ministry of Finance has finalised a draft amendment to the Bank Company Act, 1991. It proposes several significant changes, including measures to reduce political influence over bank boards.
Most of the recommendations made jointly by the Financial Institutions Division and Bangladesh Bank during the interim government’s tenure to amend the law have been retained in the latest draft. Relevant sources said the draft would be sent to the Cabinet Division this week. It would then be placed before a Cabinet meeting for approval.
Welcoming the initiative, Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) Chairman Abdul Hai Sarker told Prothom Alo, “I believe it is better for political figures to stay away from bank boards.”
Under the draft, Cabinet members or persons of equivalent status, MPs and local government representatives will not be eligible to serve as bank directors. Political office-holders will also be disqualified from being appointed managing directors or chief executive officers of banks. The proposals are intended to discourage political interference in the management of banks.
The existing law contains no explicit prohibition on ministers and MPs serving on bank boards. However, ministers are subject to the restrictions set out in Article 147 of the Constitution.
Sub-article (3) of the article states that no member of the Cabinet may hold an office of profit or participate in the management or direction of any company, association or institution operated for profit or gain.
Welcoming the initiative, Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) Chairman Abdul Hai Sarker told Prothom Alo, “I believe it is better for political figures to stay away from bank boards.”
Two directors from same family
To reduce the dominance of members of the same family on bank boards, a proposal has been made to limit their number. Currently, up to three members of a single family can serve as directors of the same bank at the same time. The new proposal seeks to reduce this number to two.
It also proposes reducing the number of representative directors from institutions connected to or controlled by the same family from two to one.
During the Awami League government’s tenure, several business groups, including S Alam Group, Beximco, Premier Group and Sikder Group, faced allegations of taking control of banks and financial institutions and engaging in widespread irregularities and corruption.
Influential figures from these groups placed not only themselves but also their wives or husbands, sons and daughters, sons-in-law and close relatives on bank boards. The BAB believes the new proposals are intended to reduce control of families over bank boards.
The limit was originally six years. An amendment in 2018 increased it to nine years, and it was extended further to 12 years in 2023. The latest proposal seeks to bring it back to six years.
Directors’ consecutive tenure to be six years
A proposal has been made to reduce the maximum consecutive tenure of bank directors from 12 years to six years. The limit was originally six years. An amendment in 2018 increased it to nine years, and it was extended further to 12 years in 2023.
The latest proposal seeks to bring it back to six years. It states that after serving six consecutive years, a director will not be eligible to serve on the board of the same bank for the following three years.
When asked about the proposal, the chairman of the Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) said, “We had proposed nine years. A decision has been made to set it at six years. We have accepted it.”
One more independent director
The number of independent directors on bank boards will increase. At present, a board can have up to 20 members, including two to three independent directors. The proposal seeks to increase this number to three to four.
For boards with fewer than 20 members, the current requirement is to have at least two independent directors. The proposal would raise that number to three.
The proposal also seeks to clarify that the appointment of independent directors must be free from the influence of the bank’s management and shareholders. A provision is proposed to disqualify anyone with past, present or future interests connected to the bank from being considered an independent director.
Concessions for strategic investors
A proposal has been made to relax the shareholding limit to attract strategic investors to bank ownership. At present, no individual, institution or members of the same family can directly or indirectly purchase more than 10 per cent of a bank’s shares.
Under the new proposal, Bangladesh Bank would be empowered to relax this limit for strategic investors, taking the interests of the banking sector into account.
The central bank will determine the qualifications, suitability criteria and conditions for such investors. While the 10 per cent limit would remain in place for ordinary investors, special investors would be given an opportunity to benefit from an exception.
BAB Chairman Abdul Hai Sarker said, “We had demanded that no discrimination be created by offering greater benefits to foreigners and fewer to local investors.”
The proposal also seeks to increase the central bank’s control over changes to a bank’s articles of association, which set out its fundamental rules and governance arrangements.
Loans must be repaid even after leaving office
The draft amendment to the Bank Company Act also proposes stricter provisions on the repayment of loans taken while serving as a bank director. Under the current law, if a director’s position becomes vacant, the bank can recover money owed by the director by adjusting it against their shares.
The new proposal states that after a director leaves office, they must repay the full outstanding amount of any advances or loans taken from the bank concerned. There will be no scope to regularise the loan through rescheduling or any other means.
A new provision is also being introduced to ensure directors attend board meetings. A director will not be allowed to remain absent from meetings for more than three consecutive months. However, permission to remain absent for longer than this period may be granted no more than once a year.
Bangladesh Bank’s controls to be expanded
If a bank’s board of directors takes actions contrary to depositors’ interests, Bangladesh Bank can dissolve the board. Under the new proposal, the central bank will be able to reconstitute the board as it sees fit. It will also be able to shorten or extend the board’s tenure as necessary, although the term cannot exceed three years.
The proposal also includes a provision for directors to be elected by the bank’s members at the next annual general meeting after the formation of a new board. Bangladesh Bank will be able to issue the necessary directives in this regard.
The proposal also seeks to increase the central bank’s control over changes to a bank’s articles of association, which set out its fundamental rules and governance arrangements. No application to amend a bank company’s articles of association will be accepted without a no-objection certificate from Bangladesh Bank.
In addition, a proposal has been made to treat any organisation as an entity connected to a person’s interests if that person serves as one of its directors, owns more than 20 per cent of its shares or acts as a guarantor for its loans.
At present, failure to provide required accounts, statements or information, or violation of an order issued by Bangladesh Bank, is punishable by a fine of Tk 20,000 to Tk 500,000. Under the new proposal, the minimum fine will be increased to Tk 50,000, while the maximum will remain unchanged at Tk 500,000.
Former Bangladesh Bank governor Ahsan H Mansur believes that crucial laws, including the Bangladesh Bank Order and the Distressed Asset Management Act, must also be passed by parliament to reform the banking sector.
Former governor welcomes move
Former Bangladesh Bank governor Ahsan H Mansur has described the initiative to amend the Bank Company Act as positive. However, he believes further changes are needed in several areas.
Ahsan Mansur told Prothom Alo that the proportion of independent directors should be increased to 50 per cent, as this is the global practice. He also said more opportunities should be created for strategic investors.
Both foreign and local institutional investors could be allowed to purchase up to 20, 30 or even 100 per cent of a bank’s shares. However, he said, this opportunity should be available to institutions, not individuals.
Ahsan H Mansur said that, during his tenure as governor, he had proposed limiting directors’ consecutive tenure to six years and allowing no more than two directors from the same family.
He added that, alongside ministers and members of parliament, former senior government officials and judges should also not be appointed to bank boards. He believes that crucial laws, including the Bangladesh Bank Order and the Distressed Asset Management Act, must also be passed by parliament to reform the banking sector.