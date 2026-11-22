The government is set to restrict ministers, members of parliament (MPs) and local government representatives from serving on the boards of private banks.

Other proposed changes include reducing the dominance of members of the same family on bank boards, increasing the number of independent directors and cutting the maximum consecutive tenure of directors from 12 years to six. The changes are being introduced to restore good governance in the banking sector and protect depositors’ interests.

The Financial Institutions Division of the Ministry of Finance has finalised a draft amendment to the Bank Company Act, 1991. It proposes several significant changes, including measures to reduce political influence over bank boards.

Most of the recommendations made jointly by the Financial Institutions Division and Bangladesh Bank during the interim government’s tenure to amend the law have been retained in the latest draft. Relevant sources said the draft would be sent to the Cabinet Division this week. It would then be placed before a Cabinet meeting for approval.