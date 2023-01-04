Deadline for VAT exemption on edible oil extended till 30 April

Earlier, on 31 December, 2022, the deadline for VAT exemption on import of such edible oil ended.

The commerce ministry recently sent a letter to the National Board of Revenue (NBR) requesting it to extend the timeframe of VAT exemption on edible oil imports till 30 June this year to keep its price stable during the holy month of Ramadan and the Eid-ul-Fitr.

In response, the NBR has taken such decision to extend the timeframe.