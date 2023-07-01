Govt tries to break syndicates involved in price hike: Tipu

The government is making all sorts of efforts to break the syndicates involved in raising the prices of essential commodities in the country, commerce minister Tipu Munshi has said.

"We are trying so that no syndicate can work. Syndicates of traders are active for years, as a result, it is taking time but we are trying," he said while talking to reporters at the opening ceremony of 'District Young Launching' of Rotary Club at Shaheed Abu Naser Specialized Hospital in Khulna on Saturday, said a press release.