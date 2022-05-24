NBR imposes additional duty on 68 types of goods to limit imports

The circular said an additional 20 per cent regulatory duty has been imposed on wooden and metal furniture, 30 per cent on personal cars in CKD (completely knocked down) state, 20 per cent on pick-ups and double cabin pick-ups and 15 per cent on car engines. Apart from that, 3 ten per cent regulatory duties have been imposed on car parts, including tyres and rims.
Besides, some three to 10 per cent additional regulatory duties have been imposed on raw materials of construction such as rods and billets. And a five per cent regulatory duty has been imposed on fly ash, one of the main raw materials in the cement industry.
In addition, people will have to pay an additional 20 per cent regulatory duty for importing hair and skin products and other cosmetics, 15 per cent on first aid products, including oxygen, nitrogen and argon. Besides, three to 10 per cent regulatory duty has been imposed on several types of cables, including fibre optics.
Apart from that, a 20 per cent regulatory tax has been imposed on different sorts of fruits, including mango, apple, watermelon and nuts. Some 25 per cent regulatory duty has been imposed on rice (husked).