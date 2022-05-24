NBR imposes additional duty on 68 types of goods to limit imports

Considering the present predicament in the country, the National Board of Revenue has imposed three to 30 per cent regulatory duty on 68 types of goods to discourage imports. The list includes furniture, furniture parts, cars, car engines, car parts, steel rods and iron products, fly ash, fruit, cosmetics and some other daily commodities.

The NBR issued a circular regarding this on Tuesday. As per the law, the circular has been in effect since it was issued.