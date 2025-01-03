Bangladesh to procure 1.4m tonnes fuel oil from 7 countries in first half of 2025

Bangladesh will import about 1.43 million tonnes of fuel oil from seven countries - India, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Oman - between January and June 2025 at a cost of about USD 9.6 million or approximately Tk 114.79 billion.

The Advisory Council Committee on Government Purchase (ACCGP) approved a proposal on this matter at a meeting of the Energy and Mineral Resources Division on Thursday with Finance Adviser Saleh Uddin Ahmed in the chair.

According to sources, Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) received approval in principle at a meeting of the Advisory Council Committee on Economic Affairs on 24 October to import this refined fuel oil, which will be imported through G2G (government-to-government) channels.

PetroChina, China International United Petroleum and Chemical Co. Ltd (UNIPEC), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Indonesia’s BSP, Malaysia’s Petco Trading Labuan Company Limited (PTLCL), Thailand’s PTTT, Oman’s OQ Trading (OQT), the UAE’s Emirates National Oil Company Limited (ENOC) will supply the oil.