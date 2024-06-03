Rawhide prices fixed ahead of Eid-ul-Azha
Ahead of the holy Eid-ul-Azha, the prices of the salt-applied rawhides of cows have been fixed at Tk 55-60 per square foot in Dhaka and Tk 50-55 per square foot across the country.
In presence of state minister for commerce Ahasanul Islam, Bangladesh Finished Leather, Leathergoods and Footwear Exporters Association president Mahin Ahmed announced the new rates of rawhides of the sacrificial animals at a press conference at secretariat in the city on Monday.
The prices of the salt-applied rawhides of cows last year were Tk 50-55 per square foot in Dhaka and Tk 45-48 per square foot across the country.
Meanwhile, the price of goat hide has been set at Tk 20-25 per square foot while it is Tk 18-20 per square foot of female goat hide across the country.
The price of goat hide in the last year was set at Tk 18-20 per square foot while it was Tk 12-14 per square foot of female goat hide across the country.
Mahin Ahmed said the price for salted cow rawhide has been set at Tk 1,200 per piece in Dhaka and Tk 1,000 per piece in outside Dhaka.
Speaking at the press conference, state minister Ahasanul Islam Titu said traders buy hides, so it is natural that the price of leather will be determined by them.
Mentioning that the government will not set the price, Titu said the Ministry of Commerce has only assisted stakeholders in the process of determining prices.
Therefore, rawhide prices should be announced by the traders, he said.
The state minister also mentioned that the highest priority is being given to the collection of rawhide.
"Despite the demand in both domestic and international markets, rawhide prices have not been favourable in recent years. The government has taken steps to establish ETPs (Effluent Treatment Plants) in leather industrial cities to address this issue, and hopefully this will lead to a resolution," he added.