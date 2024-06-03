Rawhide prices fixed ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

Ahead of the holy Eid-ul-Azha, the prices of the salt-applied rawhides of cows have been fixed at Tk 55-60 per square foot in Dhaka and Tk 50-55 per square foot across the country.

In presence of state minister for commerce Ahasanul Islam, Bangladesh Finished Leather, Leathergoods and Footwear Exporters Association president Mahin Ahmed announced the new rates of rawhides of the sacrificial animals at a press conference at secretariat in the city on Monday.

The prices of the salt-applied rawhides of cows last year were Tk 50-55 per square foot in Dhaka and Tk 45-48 per square foot across the country.

Meanwhile, the price of goat hide has been set at Tk 20-25 per square foot while it is Tk 18-20 per square foot of female goat hide across the country.