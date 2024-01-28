Dried fish exports bring nearly Tk 280m home in first half of FY24

The activities begin in Asadganj, the largest wholesale market of dried fish in Chattogram, in the morning. Trucks carrying dried fish start arriving at warehouses and shops from different corners of the country. Then dried fish is checked and a portion of dried fish is preserved for exporting aboard.

According to the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), Bangladesh earned about USD 2.55 million or approximately Tk 280m from the export of dried fish in the first six months (July-December) of the 2023-24 fiscal (FY24), with December alone witnessing exports of dried fish worth USD 1.43 million.

Bangladesh exports dried fish mainly to Hong Kong, Singapore, India, South Korea, USA and Thailand.