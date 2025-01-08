S Alam Group to take legal action against auction of its properties  

The S Alam Group has declared to take legal action against the Janata Bank's initiative to auction properties belonging to two of its subsidiaries – S Alam refined sugar industries and S Alam cold rolled steels.

The bank is set to auction the mortgaged properties to recover defaulted loans of Tk 37.8 billion in total – Tk 20 billion from S Alam cold rolled steels and Tk 17.77 billion from S Alam refined sugar industries, according to sources.