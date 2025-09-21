Reserve heist: $81m of Philippine bank confiscated
Philippine authorities have confiscated US $81 million of Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC) in the case filed over the reserve heist of the Bangladesh Bank.
Criminal Investigation Department (CID) superintendent of police (SP) Jashim Uddin Khan confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.
The CID chief is scheduled to hold a press conference over the matter Sunday afternoon.
On the night of 5 February 2016, $101 million was stolen from Bangladesh Bank’s reserves held at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
Of this, $20 million was recovered from Sri Lanka. The remaining $81 million was channelled into various casinos in the Philippines through RCBC Bank.
After nearly eight and a half years of legal proceedings and international cooperation, the money has finally been confiscated.