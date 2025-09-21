Reserve heist: $81m of Philippine bank confiscated

The CID chief is scheduled to hold a press conference over the matter Sunday afternoon.

On the night of 5 February 2016, $101 million was stolen from Bangladesh Bank’s reserves held at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Of this, $20 million was recovered from Sri Lanka. The remaining $81 million was channelled into various casinos in the Philippines through RCBC Bank.

After nearly eight and a half years of legal proceedings and international cooperation, the money has finally been confiscated.