Bangladesh’s growth rate to decrease, projects World Bank

Beset with Sri Lanka’s economic crisis, Pakistan’s catastrophic floods, a global slowdown, and impacts of the war in Ukraine, South Asia faces an unprecedented combination of shocks on top of the lingering scars of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Growth in the region is dampening, says the World Bank in its twice-a-year update, underscoring the need for countries to build resilience, reports news agency BSS.

Released on Thursday, the latest South Asia Economic Focus, Coping with Shocks: Migration and the Road to Resilience, projects regional growth to average 5.8 per cent this year - a downward revision of 1 percentage point from the forecast made in June.