MoU signed between BEZA, BCCCI to boost Chinese investment

The MoU was signed today at the BEZA office in the capital’s Agargaon area. General manager (investment development) of BEZA Md. Moniruzzaman and BCCCI general secretary Al Mamun Mridha signed the MoU on behalf of their respective sides.

BEZA executive chairman Shaikh Yusuf Harun and BCCCI senior-vice President Md. Sultan Uddin Iqbal were present at the signing ceremony.

Congratulating the BCCCI for signing the MoU, Harun said that they are working relentlessly to create an investment-friendly environment in Bangladesh side by side unveiled new door of possibilities for the investors in Bangladesh.

He said that land is being provided at the economic zones at competitive prices to ensure planned industrialisation.