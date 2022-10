Import cost of essential commodities including sugar, edible oil and rice has increased as the exchange rate of dollar has shot up.

The price of sugar is now less in the international market than the price in May. However, the price of sugar is Tk 12 to Tk 15 higher in the local market currently than the month of May.

The commerce ministry on Thursday nodded to increase price of sugar by Tk 6 per kg.

According to the ministry and business sources, the price of dollar has played a role in increasing the price of sugar this time. Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission (BTTC) has fixed dollar price at Tk 105. In the previous phase, the price was fixed at Tk 95.

The price of dollar started rising in the country from May and the price was Tk 87 at the time. The price has now increased to Tk 106.