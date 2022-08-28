Bangladesh's RMG one of the front-runners in sustainability marathon: BGMEA

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) vice-president Shahidullah Azim has said the country's apparel industry has become front-runners in the marathon of sustainability, "a core area of concern in the global business landscape."

"Bangladesh has the highest number of green factories in the world, with 168 LEED Green factories certified by the US Green Building Council (USGBC), 50 of which are rated Platinum, with 550 more factories in the pipeline. Moreover, 40 out of the top 100 industrial projects in the world are in Bangladesh," he added.