Bangladesh's RMG one of the front-runners in sustainability marathon: BGMEA

"A major demographic of the global consumer is now concerned about sustainable consumption and production, especially the environmental footprint of the product they buy. The BGMEA has proactively taken the issue of sustainability to the core of its strategic vision."
The BGMEA vice-president was speaking at the seminar "Manufacturing in Efficient and Sustainable Way" organised by Apna Organics at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden Saturday.
Mohammad Hatem, executive president of the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association, Kazi Iftekhar Hossain, president of the Bangladesh Garment Buying House Association, Prasad Pant, South-Asia director of ZDHC, Md Shafiqur Rahman, president of the Institution of Textile Engineers and Technologists, and Abrar H Sayem, president of the Bangladesh Apparel Youth Leaders Association, were also present.