Dates gain disproportionate price after entering Bangladesh

Zaidi variety of dates is one of the most sought-after Iftar items in Bangladesh. The traders are importing the fruit at a cost of Tk 96 per kilogram this year, but the consumers are being charged more than three times of the procurement rate.

It has now been a burning question – why is the price going up?

An analysis on the import documents at Chattogram customs, import invoices and market prices revealed that the price is rising irrationally after the fruit’s entry into the country.