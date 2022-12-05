Tipu Munshi expects sugar prices to drop in line with import duty

It is expected that the reduction in import duty will also allow the importers to sell on their goods at a lower price, he added.
The minister revealed this information while talking to newspersons after a meeting with the representatives of the chamber and trade bodies at the Secretariat.
“The government has fixed the price of sugar in the month of November but it is now being sold at Tk 120 per kg. Why? According to the documents, there is plenty of sugar available. The Directorate of National Consumers’ Rights Protection (DNCRP) has started a crackdown against the illegal hoarders and slapped fines. Now punitive action such as jail will be taken, if needed,” he said.
The government is working hard so that the common people can get sugar at a low price, said the minister.
Referring to the upcoming Ramadan, Tipu Munshi said the government is working and will keep working to keep the supply of essential commodities normal during the Ramadan.
The ministry will soon form a committee to strengthen monitoring and vigilance to check soaring prices of essential commodities, said the minister.
Bangladesh Bank will also form a crisis management committee to monitor the market and supervise the import of goods, he said.
The committee will hold a meeting every three months to avoid any untoward situation.