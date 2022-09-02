Prices of essentials are tolerable: Tipu Munshi

In the FY22, the exports amounted to $60, 971.26 million compared to imports worth $82, 500 million. That means the trade deficit in FY22 was $21, 528.74 million.
Responding to Awami League MP from Dhaka Benazir Ahmed, the minister said that the trade deficit with the SAARC countries in the FY22 stood at $11, 986.98 million.
In the year, the trade deficit with China was $19,353.37 million.
The minister said that some 8930 products (98 percent) have received duty-free quota-free access to the Chinese market due to the government's efforts from 1 September.
As a result, exports to China will increase and trade deficit will decrease, he said.