Prices of essentials are tolerable: Tipu Munshi

Prothom Alo English Desk
Commerce minister Tipu MunshiFile photo

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has claimed that the prices of daily necessities are now at tolerable level, reports UNB.

Replying to a question from Jatiya Party MP Mujibul Huq, he said that a number of steps have been taken to keep the price of daily essential commodities within the reach of the consumers.

In response to another question from Awami League MP Ebadul Karim, the commerce minister said that Bangladesh exported goods to 203 countries in the FY 2021-22. Out of these, Bangladesh has trade deficit with 91 countries and favourable balance with 112 countries.

In the FY22, the exports amounted to $60, 971.26 million compared to imports worth $82, 500 million. That means the trade deficit in FY22 was $21, 528.74 million.

Responding to Awami League MP from Dhaka Benazir Ahmed, the minister said that the trade deficit with the SAARC countries in the FY22 stood at $11, 986.98 million.

In the year, the trade deficit with China was $19,353.37 million.

The minister said that some 8930 products (98 percent) have received duty-free quota-free access to the Chinese market due to the government's efforts from 1 September.

As a result, exports to China will increase and trade deficit will decrease, he said.

