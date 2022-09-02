Prices of essentials are tolerable: Tipu Munshi

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has claimed that the prices of daily necessities are now at tolerable level, reports UNB.

Replying to a question from Jatiya Party MP Mujibul Huq, he said that a number of steps have been taken to keep the price of daily essential commodities within the reach of the consumers.

In response to another question from Awami League MP Ebadul Karim, the commerce minister said that Bangladesh exported goods to 203 countries in the FY 2021-22. Out of these, Bangladesh has trade deficit with 91 countries and favourable balance with 112 countries.