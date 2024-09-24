Financial sector being mended without printing money or selling dollars: Governor

Bangladesh Bank governor Ahsan H Mansur has said that efforts are underway to address issues in the financial sector without printing money or selling dollars from reserves.

He believes that if these measures succeed, inflation will decrease. This would be great achievement if people’s anger and suffering are alleviated.

Ahsan H Mansur made these remarks at a roundtable discussion organised by Prothom Alo titled "Where do we want to see the banking sector?"

The event took place at Prothom Alo's office in Karwan Bazar of Dhaka on Tuesday.