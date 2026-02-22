US trade deal: Trump imposes new tariffs, what’s ahead for Bangladesh

Barely two weeks after Bangladesh signed a reciprocal trade agreement with the United States, fresh uncertainty has emerged following a series of rapid tariff decisions by US president Donald Trump.

Under the agreement signed on 9 February, the US reciprocal tariff rate on Bangladeshi goods was set at 19 per cent. However, the Supreme Court of the United States on Friday declared the reciprocal tariffs unlawful previously imposed by the Trump administration on Bangladesh and several other countries.

President Trump expressed strong dissatisfaction with the ruling and promptly announced alternative measures. Within hours, he declared a fresh 10 per cent tariff on goods from all countries under the US Trade Act of 1974. The following day, Saturday, he increased the rate to 15 per cent, stating that the new tariff would take effect from 24 February.

Against this backdrop, questions have arisen over whether the 9 February mutual trade agreement between Bangladesh and the United States will remain valid. There is, as yet, no clarity. Nor is it certain whether the newly announced 15 per cent tariff will apply to Bangladesh. Business leaders believe the latest tariff decision may also face legal challenges in US courts.