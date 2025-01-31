Prices of chicken, potatoes fall, rice price remains high

The prices of broiler and Sonalika chicken and potatoes have decreased slightly in the market over the past week. However, the price of rice remains high as before. And the price of onion has also increased by Tk 2-3 in the wholesale market.

This information was obtained from kitchen markets in Sheorapara, Agargaon Taltala and Mohammadpur Krishi Market in the capital on Thursday.

Local vendors say the prices of broiler and Sonalika chicken have been declining for two weeks. Two weeks ago, the price of broiler chicken was Tk 200-210 per kg. The price dropped by Tk 10 per kg nearly a week ago.

The price of broiler chicken dropped by another Tk 10 yesterday, Thursday. The price of broiler chicken now stands at Tk 180-190 per kg. As such the price of broiler chicken has dropped by Tk 20 per kg in the space of two weeks.

