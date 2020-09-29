Onions imported from other countries begin to arrive at Chattogram port

Consignments of onions imported from other countries have begun to arrive at Chattogram port. After India stopped its export of the item, 258 tonnes of onions from Myanmar and Pakistan arrived in containers on Monday and Tuesday at the port. Earlier, 57 tonnes of onions in two consignments were released at the Teknaf land port. Since the halt of India’s onion export, 315 tonnes have arrived from alternative countries.

Secretary of the port, Omar Faruk, told Prothom Alo on Tuesday that priority would be given to the release of onion consignments. Two consignments had been unloaded and the importers are in the process of having the remaining consignments released.