More workers went abroad but inflow of remittance negative in 2022

“Also, workers usually cannot send remittances in the first year of their migration. Every year a significant number of workers are cheated while going abroad, and they do not get the right jobs. Moreover, many of them arrange money from home to return.”

The RMMRU chair suggested ensuring safe migration and increasing incentives for the workers to encourage them to send money through official channels.

“The incentive should be 10 per cent for the remitters,” she said. “If the apparel makers receive attractive cash incentive support, then why not migrant workers?”

The report further showed that the skilled worker migration decreased in 2022 compared to the previous year. As of 21 December this year, of the total outbound workers, 17.76 per cent were skilled workers, which was 21.33 per cent in 2021.

Among the outbound Bangladeshis, the number of professionals is lower. However, it slightly increased compared to last year.