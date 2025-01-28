68 factories closed in Gazipur, Savar in 5 and a half months

Sixty-eight factories, mostly readymade garment factories, have been closed in Savar, Ahsulia and Dhamrai of Dhaka, as well as in Gazipur over the past five and a half months since the 5 August political changeover with 10 of them shutting down operations temporally. Besides, Keya Group also announced the closure of their six factories.

People concerned said many factories became defaulters due to strict rules and regulations while operations of many factories were disrupted as factory owners who were close to the ousted Awami League government went into hiding. Besides, several factories could not cope with the rising production costs.

Fifty-one of those factories were in Gazipur and 17 were in Savar, Ashulia and Dhamrai. More than 50,000 workers were employed in these factories with many of them taking to the streets demanding arrears. Law enforcement agencies also struggle to tackle the protesting workers while factory authorities are looking for various types of assistance including loans to resume operations.