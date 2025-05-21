Customs houses to remain open during holidays to support RMG exports ahead of Eid
The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has announced that all customs houses and stations will remain operational on public and weekly holidays from 5 to 14 June, excluding Eid day, to facilitate uninterrupted import and export trade ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.
The decision was made following a formal request from the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), which stressed the importance of continuous trade operations for the export-oriented ready-made garment industry.
In a letter to the NBR chairman on 14 May, BGMEA administrator Md Anwar Hossain highlighted the time-sensitive nature of garment exports, stating that delays could result in financial losses and missed foreign exchange earnings.
The garment industry currently faces multiple challenges, including US counter-tariffs, labour unrest, rising raw material costs, high interest rates on bank loans, an ongoing energy crisis, and increased transportation expenses.
Despite these hurdles, exporters have successfully maintained strong relationships with international buyers, ensuring steady export orders.
To sustain this momentum, BGMEA emphasised the need for uninterrupted cooperation from ports, customs, banks, and the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).
The letter warned that failure to ship ongoing export orders on time could lead to cancellations, causing significant financial setbacks for exporters and the national economy.
In response, NBR issued an official directive ensuring the continued operation of key customs offices, including Chittagong Custom House, during the specified period.
This move aims to keep the country’s export sector running smoothly and support the ready-made garment industry in meeting international deadlines.