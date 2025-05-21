Customs houses to remain open during holidays to support RMG exports ahead of Eid

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has announced that all customs houses and stations will remain operational on public and weekly holidays from 5 to 14 June, excluding Eid day, to facilitate uninterrupted import and export trade ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

The decision was made following a formal request from the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), which stressed the importance of continuous trade operations for the export-oriented ready-made garment industry.