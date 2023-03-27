Bangladeshi entrepreneur Mohammed Moin’s startup in Canada is a success

It was 2002. Mohammed Moin, from Shaymnagar village of Sunamganj district, was preparing for higher studies abroad after finishing higher secondary at Sylhet Cadate College. Meanwhile, his father Shamsul Islam, a school teacher, was diagnosed with cancer. Mohammed Moin's family struggled to find cancer drugs for Shamsul Alam. The medicines that were available locally were out of their reach. Shamsul Alam died in six months.

The life of Mohammed Moin was turned upside down by the death of his father. This prompted him to eventually found the biotechnology company Somru Bioscience in Canada with a mission to develop breakthrough antibody technology for research, diagnostic and therapeutic applications.