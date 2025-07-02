Exports rise by 8.58pc, hit $48b in FY25
Bangladesh's exports to the global market reached an impressive USD 48 billion in the fiscal year 2024-25, registering a robust growth of 8.58 per cent compared to the previous fiscal year.
In the corresponding period of FY2023-24, the country's export earnings stood at USD 44 billion.
The data, released by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) on Wednesday, paints a generally positive picture of the nation's export performance over the last fiscal year, even as it highlights a notable dip in June's earnings.
Throughout FY2024-25, several key sectors demonstrated significant growth. Garment (RMG) sector led the growth with an 8.84 per cent increase, while plastic products showed the highest growth at 16.21 per cent.
Agricultural products grew by 2.52 per cent, home textiles saw a modest increase of 2.42 per cent,
However, some sectors experienced negative growth. Jute products declined by 4.10 per cent, while glass products faced a sharp contraction of 38 per cent.
Despite the overall annual growth, Bangladesh's export earnings in June experienced a more than 7.5 per cent decline, largely attributed to a combination of the long Eid-ul-Adha holiday and a two-day port shutdown at the month's end due to National Board of Revenue (NBR) activities.
According to the EPB report, Bangladesh's goods export earnings in June amounted to USD 3.33 billion, a decrease from $3.61 billion recorded in the same month of the previous fiscal year.
Bangladesh's goods export earnings in May stood at USD 4.74 billion, compared to USD 4.25 billion in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. In April, export earnings were USD 3.92 billion.