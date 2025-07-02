Exports rise by 8.58pc, hit $48b in FY25

Bangladesh's exports to the global market reached an impressive USD 48 billion in the fiscal year 2024-25, registering a robust growth of 8.58 per cent compared to the previous fiscal year.

In the corresponding period of FY2023-24, the country's export earnings stood at USD 44 billion.

The data, released by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) on Wednesday, paints a generally positive picture of the nation's export performance over the last fiscal year, even as it highlights a notable dip in June's earnings.