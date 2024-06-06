Govt under mounting pressure to repay loans

Government debt has emerged as a significant threat to economic stability. Not only the overseas loans, but also the domestic borrowings are exerting immense pressure on the government's financial resources.

The repayment pressure is pushing towards more loans, which is eventually exacerbating the burden of debt repayment. And the dollar crisis and its high exchange rate against the local currency remain unabated.

According to official statistics, the government saw its domestic borrowings surging twofold over the past five years, while the foreign debt repayment rose by 108 per cent in the last decade. The amount earmarked for interest repayment against overseas loans has finished within 10 months of the outgoing fiscal year, and the repaid amount is set to exceed the $3 billion-mark in the current fiscal.