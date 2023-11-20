Maintaining growth would be tougher without political stability: FBCCI

It would be tough to maintain the growth rate without political stability in the country, said Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI) president Mahbubul Alam on Sunday.
FBCCI is the apex trade organisation in Bangladesh.
“It would be tough to maintain the growth without political stability. The political parties have to refrain from violent programmes for the sake of keeping the economy vibrant. The business community does not want any kind of political violence in the country,” he said while exchanging views with the leaders of district, women and metropolitan chamber leaders on the ensuing business and economic situation in the country.
The meeting was organised at the FBCCI office in the capital’s Motijheel area, said a media release of the trade body.
The meeting, chaired by Mahbubul Alam, also discussed the negative impact of ongoing political violence on the country’s industries, trade and commerce, production of commodities, export and supply chain.
Most of the chamber leaders expressed their stances against the strike, blockade, arson, vandalism and other forms of violent political steps.
Claiming that the businesspersons bear the brunt of violent political activities, Sunamganj chamber president and FBCCI vice-president Khairul Huda said, “We don’t want any strike and blockade. We might take initiative of launching peaceful programmes at the leadership of FBCCI, along with the businesspersons across the country, if any fresh programme of hartal or blockade is announced at the end of ongoing 48-hour blockade.”
Gazipur chamber president and FBCCI vice-president Mohammad Anwar Sadat said, “Some quarters have chosen destructive paths centering the election, which is a big threat for the economy.”
He called upon the FBCCI to take steps against such destructive activities taking along the district chambers around the country.
Another vice-president of FBCCI, Munir Hossain, said accepting challenges in all the crises in the past the businesspersons have brought the country at a strong foothold. This time too the traders will face the challenge being united.
Besides, the current and former directors of FBCCI, leaders of Sylhet chamber, Nilphamari chamber, Kushtia chamber, Kishoreganj chamber, Rangpur chamber, Rangpur women chamber, Patuakhali women chamber, Dhaka women chamber, Joypurhat chamber and Brahmanbaria chamber joined the discussion virtually.