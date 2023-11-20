Maintaining growth would be tougher without political stability: FBCCI

It would be tough to maintain the growth rate without political stability in the country, said Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI) president Mahbubul Alam on Sunday.

FBCCI is the apex trade organisation in Bangladesh.

“It would be tough to maintain the growth without political stability. The political parties have to refrain from violent programmes for the sake of keeping the economy vibrant. The business community does not want any kind of political violence in the country,” he said while exchanging views with the leaders of district, women and metropolitan chamber leaders on the ensuing business and economic situation in the country.