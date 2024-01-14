Difficult to curb soaring prices of essentials

In the first week of January 2023, the price of potatoes per kilogram was below Tk 25. A year later, the same potatoes are now being sold at Tk 50 to Tk 60 per kilogram in the market, more than double the previous rate.
The prices of various daily commodities, such as potatoes, are high in the country. Inflation is also on the rise. The fourth consecutive term of the Awami League government has begun amid such circumstances.
Awami League's election manifesto emphasises price control. However, at the beginning of the year, prices of various products, including rice, began to rise in the market. Economists and market analysts state that achieving price control will be challenging due to three main reasons.
Firstly, to reduce production and transportation costs, the government needs to lower prices of gas, electricity, and diesel, which is a difficult task.
Secondly, increasing market competition through higher imports is essential. But due to a shortage of US dollars, traders are facing difficulties in opening letters of credit (LC). Additionally, the increased value of the dollar has raised costs.
Thirdly, certain products face high rates of customs duty. However, providing concessions is challenging for the government as it is currently in a revenue deficit.
Around May 2022, the price of the US dollar in the country was approximately Tk 86. However, the fixed price for imports has now increased to Tk 110. Traders contend that they need to pay Tk 124 to acquire dollars for imports. Consequently, the cost of importing goods has surged by 44 per cent due to the rising dollar price alone. This increase in the dollar value has significantly impacted the cost of importing raw materials for essential items and consumer goods, such as wheat, lentils, edible oil, onion, garlic, ginger, and cumin.
Economists argue that achieving price control will be challenging unless the new government takes special initiatives.
Ahsan H Mansur, the Executive Director of the non-government research organisation Policy Research Institute (PRI), expressed to Prothom Alo that reducing prices might not be feasible. However, he suggests that it is possible to keep inflation under control.
According to him, the country is experiencing price hikes beyond the appreciation of the dollar, primarily due to low supply. This situation is providing significant opportunities for large businesses to make extra profits, affecting various commodities, including wheat, edible oil, sugar, and others.
Ahsan Mansur further suggested that there could be only one strategy to control inflation: increasing the interest rate of bank loans to 16-17 per cent. Additionally, the government should consider reducing its budget expenditure by Tk one trillion. He emphasised that this requires a strong political will.
Prices now and then
On 7 January 2019, the cabinet of the Awami League government took oath in the 11th National Parliament. Back then, inflation was low, and there was no dollar crisis like the current situation. The world market was stable, and fuel prices were also low. However, the current scenario presents a different picture with high inflation and a dollar crisis. Even if prices decrease in the world market, the benefits in the country are limited.
The escalation of prices for daily commodities began in early 2020 at the onset of the pandemic. Following Russia's attack on Ukraine in February 2022, global prices, including those of energy, witnessed an increase.
In contrast, Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves are decreasing, and the price of the dollar continues to rise. This has a cascading effect on the prices of almost all products. During this period, the government also raised prices for fertilizers, electricity, gas, fuel oil, and water.
According to the accounts of the government agency Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), on 7 January 2019, the price of sugar in the Dhaka market ranged from Tk 48 to Tk 55 per kg.
Presently, it has surged to Tk 140 to Tk 145. This upward trend is not limited to sugar; prices of essential commodities such as rice, lentils, flour, edible oil, spices, milk, eggs, meat, soap, and toothpaste have all experienced significant increases. Inflation has been hovering around 10 per cent.
The newly appointed State Minister for Commerce, Ahsanul Islam, stated to Prothom Alo that, upon taking charge, he plans to conduct a series of meetings with stakeholders. His primary focus will be to ensure a well-functioning supply system without shortages. Ahsanul Islam aims to rationalise the price difference between production and consumer levels, prevent hoarding, and promote healthy competition.
The state minister also highlighted that his initial challenge is to control the market dynamics during the holy month of Ramadan.
*More to follow...