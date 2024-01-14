Difficult to curb soaring prices of essentials

In the first week of January 2023, the price of potatoes per kilogram was below Tk 25. A year later, the same potatoes are now being sold at Tk 50 to Tk 60 per kilogram in the market, more than double the previous rate.

The prices of various daily commodities, such as potatoes, are high in the country. Inflation is also on the rise. The fourth consecutive term of the Awami League government has begun amid such circumstances.

Awami League's election manifesto emphasises price control. However, at the beginning of the year, prices of various products, including rice, began to rise in the market. Economists and market analysts state that achieving price control will be challenging due to three main reasons.