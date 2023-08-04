E-commerce scam: Not all customers refunded as yet

Several e-commerce companies have been facing issues regarding refunding their customers’ payments. Some companies have provided partial refunds, while others have not refunded anything at all. Additionally, certain companies lack proper records of their accounts, making it difficult for them to determine how much money they owe their customers. In some extreme cases, the court has ordered seizure of their assets.

Moreover, there are instances where customers paid for products but never received those, resulting in their money being stuck with third-party payment gateways. To address this problem, the Central Digital Commerce Cell of the Ministry of Commerce has compiled a list of 32 such e-commerce companies with information obtained from Bangladesh Bank.

As of yesterday, Thursday, the total outstanding amount owed to customers by these companies amounts to Tk 5.31 billion. Out of this, Tk 3.82 billion has been refunded so far, leaving Tk 1.49 billion pending. Customers who are waiting for their refunds are turning to various channels for resolution. Some are reaching out to the Ministry of Commerce, while others are directly contacting the e-commerce companies or the payment gateway providers. However, the situation remains challenging, and the remedy seems to be inadequate.