32pc RMG factories yet to pay Eid bonus to workers 

Some 752 or 32.26 per cent of 2,331 export-oriented readymade garment (RMG) factories in seven industrial areas, including Ashulia, Gazipur, Narayanganj, and Chattogram, have not paid Eid bonuses to their workers until Wednesday.

There are 101 factories where the workers did not even receive their wages for the previous month, March, according to the industrial police.

In addition to the RMG factories, the specialised police unit monitored other industries in Ashulia, Gazipur, Chattogram, Narayanganj, Mymensingh, Khulna and Cumilla.