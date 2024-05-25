Pvt banks see rise in defaulted loans, provision shortfalls

The findings were presented at a dialogue titled ‘What Lies Ahead for the Banking Sector in Bangladesh?’ organized by CPD on Thursday.

CPD Said the total volume of NPL has increased by more than three times in the last ten years, from 427.25 billion taka in in the fourth quarter of 2011-12 fiscal to 1456.33 billion taka in the second quarter of 2023-24 fiscal. As a result, private banks cannot avoid its effect.

However, actual NPL will be much higher if loans in special mention accounts, loans with court injunctions, and rescheduled loans are included. Combined together, total gross NPL, outstanding balance of written-off loans and total rescheduled loans outstanding amount to 3779.22 billion taka.

The huge amount of bad loans overall threatens the health of the banking sector and banks cannot maintain provisions properly in this context.

As of the second quarter of the 2023-24 fiscal, the required loan loss provisioning was 989.41 billion taka, whereas the actual loan loss provisioning maintained was only 796.79 billion taka, which was 80.5 per cent of the requirement.