Palace Luxury Resort: A piece of paradise

Since then he started dreaming of tourism amid the tea gardens. He resigned from his job at the tea garden and became a textile entrepreneur. Their per annum export income from this sector is Tk 8 billion (Tk 800 crore).

But Arifur Rahman never forgot that dream of tea gardens and tourism. Along with his business partner Abdus Salam, he began searching for suitable land to build a resort. He learnt about the plot at Putijuri Bazar under Bahubal upazila of Habiganj from his former cadet college roommate Taposh.

The plot on the border of Habiganj and Srimangal is hilly and surrounded with forests. There was mostly long grass, shrubs, lemon trees and pineapple and some rubber trees too. There was no road for cars to travel. One would have to take a circuitous route on foot to reach there. There wasn't even any even electricity or running water there.

Out of the total stretch of land, 76.74 acre of land belonged to one of Arifur’s seniors at the cadet college, Md Kamal and his relatives. However, not all of that land was in their possession. There was 24.11 acres of land belonging to others. All that land was bought in the company's name. And today, on that 100.85 acre plot of land, stands today’s The Place Luxury Resort. Green Planet Resort Ltd is the parent company of the resort.