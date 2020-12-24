Partex Group founding chairman MA Hashem dies of COVID-19

Partex Group founding chairman and former Member of Parliament MA Hashem died under treatment at a hospital in the capital early Thursday.
He was 78.
The business tycoon breathed his last at Evercare Hospital around 1:20am. Earlier, he was put on life support at the hospital.
“He was admitted to Evercare Hospital on 11 December after he tested positive for COVID-19,” AGM of the company Nahid Yousuf said on Wednesday.
He was put on life support on 16 December.
MA Hashem began his business in 1959 through buying and selling of tobacco products. He established M/S Hashem Corp. in Chattogram around 1970.
After the liberation of the country, he began importing cement, steel and various daily necessary products. Later, he found different factories in the country and formed the Partex Group.
Popular products of the group include Danish Condensed Milk, bottled water brand Mum and soft drinks RC Cola.
MA Hashem is one of the founders of private banks -- City Bank and United Commercial Bank. He carried out the responsibilities of chairman of the two banks as well. He is also one of the founders of Janata Insurance Company as well.
Hashem joined the Bangladesh Nationalist Party before the 2001 general elections and elected MP from Noakhali-2 constituency.