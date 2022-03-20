Payra power plant sets positive precedence in time and costs

At a time when extending time and costs has become a norm for government projects, the Payra thermal power plant in Patuakhali has set precedence reaching completion before the scheduled time. Expenditure on the construction of this 1320MW power plant has also been lower than estimated. The power plant wasn't on the list of the government's 10 priority projects. The two power plants on the priority list -- Rampal and Matarbari -- have not gone into production as yet.

Officials of the power, energy and mineral resources ministry have said the Payra thermal power plant is the largest of the power plants that have started production in the country. The construction cost of this plant has been estimated at USD 2.47 billion (247 crore dollars), equivalent to around Tk 210 billion (Tk 21,000 crore) in local currency. Actual expenditure has been USD 2.30 billion (230 crore dollars) equivalent to around Tk 195.5 billion (Tk 19,550 crore).

Officials of the Payra thermal power plant project have said that it normally takes six years to complete such a large power plant. They were given 48 months (4 years) for the task, but have managed to complete it a month before the deadline.