Three more Bangladesh garment factories get LEED certification

Three more readymade garment factories in Bangladesh have received the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification from the United States Green Building Council (USGBC) for their green initiatives in apparel manufacturing, reports news agency BSS.

Out of these three factories, Energypac Fashions Extension Project in Gazipur Sadar and P.N. Composite Limited at Konabari in Gazipur received the platinum-rated certification while Dhaka Garments & Washing Ltd. at Dakshin Bharnahati, Dhaka received the GOLD rated certification from the USGBC, said the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).