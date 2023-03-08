Three more Bangladesh garment factories get LEED certification

BGMEA director Mohiuddin Rubel informed the news agency that with the latest developments, Bangladesh’s RMG industry now has 192 LEED certified factories with 68 Platinum. Besides, Bangladesh currently also has the top eight factories out of first 10 in the world and top 53 factories out of first 100 in the world.
He further said that out of the 192 LEED certified factories in Bangladesh, 68 factories have so far received platinum rating, 110 factories received gold rating, and 10 factories got silver rating, while four other factories received certified rating.
The BGMEA director also said that the increasing number of LEED certified factories manifest the commitment of the country’s RMG industry towards establishing more green factories.
Considering the impacts of Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, he said that the worldwide scarcity of resources including in energy is quite evident for which Bangladesh needs to ensure optimum utilisation of its resources for its benefits.
Rubel said if such positive trend continues, Bangladesh would be able to make more cost-effective and high-end products and thus the country would be regarded as the safest and best RMG sourcing country.
He said that the buyers are now gradually becoming more aware and would enquire more in future from where their ordered products are being manufactured in which method.
“Our efforts for making better items will continue,” he added.