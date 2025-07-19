Home textile exporters fear decline in purchase orders

Home textile has long been among the top five export products of Bangladesh. After the Covid-19 fallout, the sector became the country’s second-largest export earner in 2021–22 fiscal year.

However, rising inflation due to the Russia-Ukraine war dealt a heavy blow to the industry, resulting in two consecutive years of declining exports. In the 2024–25 fiscal year, the sector showed a slight recovery.

According to the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), Bangladesh exported home textile products worth USD 870 million in the last fiscal year, up by 2.42 per cent from the previous year.

Like the apparel sector, the United States remains the single largest market for home textile exports, accounting for nearly 17 per cent of total shipments last year.