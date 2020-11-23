‘Pharma exports to ASEAN countries likely to reach $1.2b in 4 years’

Speakers at a webinar on Sunday said Bangladesh’s pharmaceuticals export volume to markets in Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries can reach up to $1.2 billion from the present $60 million within the next four years if the technical and the non-tariff barriers are addressed.

At the webinar organized by the ministry of foreign affairs, they noted that Bangladesh has high potential to enter the ASEAN markets.

To promote Bangladeshi drugs in the ASEAN markets, single country product fairs need to be organized frequently and Bangladeshi companies need to set up stalls in there.

Chaired by foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen, the webinar was attended by Bangladesh ambassadors and high commissioners posted to the South East Asian countries, different Chambers of Commerce having business interests with the ASEAN countries, representatives from various exporters’ associations and high officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Commerce and Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission.