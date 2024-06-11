Corruption a barrier for business, corrective measures necessary: IBFB

Humayun Rashid, the president of the International Business Forum of Bangladesh (IBFB), has laid emphasis on corrective measures in the budget and highlighted the toll of corruption on business as well as the economy.

He was speaking at a discussion on the proposed budget at the forum’s office at Tejgaon in Dhaka on Tuesday.

“We have been regularly experiencing the state of the economy. A transitional period now persists in the economy. Corruption remains a barrier for easing up business. There was a need for corrective measures in the budget, but we did not find any such policy in the budget,” he told the discussion.