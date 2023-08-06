Inflation falls slightly to 9.66pc in July

The country’s inflation fell slightly to 9.69 per cent in July from 9.74 per cent in June, according to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).
The BBS published the latest data on inflation on Sunday.
The annual inflation rate of the 2022-23 fiscal was 9.02 per cent, which was highest in the past 12 years.
According to the BBS data, food inflation rose to 9.76 per cent in July from 9.73 per cent in June while non-food inflation fell to 9.47 per cent from 9.60 per cent in June.
The overall inflation rate stood at 9.75 per cent in the urban areas and 9.43 per cent in the rural areas in July.