Noakhali temple president’s home vandalised, 2 injured

The injured were Dayal Hari Das, 77, and Bipul Rani Das, 60. They are the parents of Sanjay Chandra Das.
A complaint was lodged at the Hatia police station following the incident.
According to the complaint, several identified miscreants exchanged heated arguments with the three bothers of Sanjay Chandra Das -- Sajib Chandra Das, Rupesh Chandra Das and Samir Chandra Das – over the temple and other political issues at a tea stall in Koralia Bazar in the Tuesday evening.
At one stage, those criminals threatened them with dire consequence. Later, a group of 50-60 miscreants attacked the home of Sanjay Chandra Das around 10:00pm on Tuesday.
The attackers were looking for Sanjay Chandra Das. As they could not find his home, they started vandalising inside the house. When the parents of Sanjay Chandra Das resisted them, the vandals beat them, leaving the elderly couple injured. Both of them underwent treatment at Hatia upazila health complex, according to the complaint.
Being informed, forces from local police station visited the scene. Police also arrested certain Main Uddin, 25, for alleged involvement in the incident.
Sanjay Chandra Das also on Wednesday filed a case with Hatia police station over the attack. Fourteen people were named and 50-60 unidentified people were also made accused in this case.
Hatia Upazila Puja Celebration Council president Krishan Chandra Das said the largest festival of Hindu community is going to be started on 1 October since the attack on temples and mandaps last year and an attack on a temple president‘s home in such time is really concerning.
He demanded that administration must take stern action over the matter.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Hatia police station officer-in-charge (OC) said he along with the forces visited the scene as soon as they were informed of the attack.
A case was filed over the incident and an accused has already been arrested, with manhunt underway to detain the remaining accused, he added.