Noakhali temple president’s home vandalised, 2 injured

According to the complaint, several identified miscreants exchanged heated arguments with the three bothers of Sanjay Chandra Das -- Sajib Chandra Das, Rupesh Chandra Das and Samir Chandra Das – over the temple and other political issues at a tea stall in Koralia Bazar in the Tuesday evening.

At one stage, those criminals threatened them with dire consequence. Later, a group of 50-60 miscreants attacked the home of Sanjay Chandra Das around 10:00pm on Tuesday.

The attackers were looking for Sanjay Chandra Das. As they could not find his home, they started vandalising inside the house. When the parents of Sanjay Chandra Das resisted them, the vandals beat them, leaving the elderly couple injured. Both of them underwent treatment at Hatia upazila health complex, according to the complaint.